Oranje-Rood’s Thomas Briels played a key role for Belgium in their spectacular 3-3 draw with Australia on the opening day of the Champions Trophy in Breda.





Elsewhere, a goal from Mannheimer HC’s Gonzalo Peillat helped Argentina come back from behind to beat the Netherlands 2-1 while India head the table on goal difference after a 4-0 win over Pakistan.



In Belgium’s game, Briels' cross into the circle from the right was not effectively cleared by Australia, with Racing Club de Bruxelles’ Cedric Charlier pouncing from close range to give the Red Lions the early advantage of the 14-time Champions Trophy winners.



However, the Kookaburras soon showed why they are the top ranked team in the game by scoring twice in two minutes, as open play strikes from Trent Mitton and Lachlan Sharp turned the match on its head.



The momentum shifted back Belgium’s way when they took a 3-2 lead thanks to field goals from Arthur de Sloover and Tom Boon, but a low penalty corner drag flick from Australia’s Jeremy Hayward ten minutes from the end made it 3-3 and ensured that the points were shared.



"I thought it was a really good game, a high level game and it could have gone either way”, said Belgium captain Briels after the match. “I think we were the better team in the third quarter and could maybe have scored more goals, but I think both teams were quite lucky to get away with a draw.”



On making his landmark 300th appearance, Briels said: “It has been 11 years and I haven’t really been counting, and the years have gone past very fast. I’m very proud and always happy to play for Belgium. We have a great team and we hope to bring home a trophy.”



After India’s initial win, it was the Dutch who took the early advantage in the second game with AH&BC Amsterdam’s Mirco Pruijser firing his side into the lead.



Penalty corner master Peillat restored parity with a blistering flick into the roof of the net four minutes after half time ahead before Paredes’ late winner.



And it was Los Leones who emerged triumphant, claiming a 2-1 victory thanks to a late strike from Matias Paredes, who forced home from close range with 45 seconds left on the clock.



Argentina’s Pedro Ibarra said: “I think we played a good game but it was difficult, especially being the first game of the tournament as we were a little bit nervous. It is good to get a victory against Holland in Holland, it is a really good start for us.”



Sunday’s action sees India face Argentina, the Netherlands meet Belgium and Australia take on Pakistan.



