NETHERLANDS: Pakistan faced another defeat in the Champions Trophy taking place in Breda, Netherlands on Sunday as Australia downed the green shirts by 2-1.



Australia, one of the most successful teams in the Champions Trophy with 14 titles under its belt, added another win to its list of glory.



Pakistan lost their opening match of the tournament 4-0 to India while Australia drew their game 3-3 against Belgium on Saturday.



Pakistan won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy held in Lahore in 1978 when they beat Australia in the final.



Four years later, Pakistan picked up their second title beating West Germany in Karachi. The last time Pakistan picked up the Champions Trophy title was in 1994 in Lahore, when they beat Germany (7–6) on penalty strokes.



Not only does Pakistan have three titles under its belt, the green shirts have finished as runner-up seven times in the tournament in 1983, 1984, 1988, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 2014.



Six teams will be taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy.



The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.



Apart from hosts the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, India and Pakistan are taking part in the tournament from June 23 to July 1.



Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2018



M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.



