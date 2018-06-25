



Breda - Pakistan faced another defeat in the Champions Trophy taking place in Breda, Netherlands on Sunday when Australia downed the green shirts by 2-1.





Australia, one of the most successful teams in the Champions Trophy with 14 titles under its belt, added another win to its list of glory. Pakistan lost their opening match of the tournament 4-0 to India while Australia drew their game 3-3 against Belgium on Saturday.



Pakistan won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy held in Lahore in 1978 when they beat Australia in the final. Four years later, Pakistan picked up their second title beating West Germany in Karachi. The last time Pakistan picked up the Champions Trophy title was in 1994 in Lahore, when they beat Germany (7–6) on penalty strokes. Not only does Pakistan have three titles under its belt, the green shirts have finished as runner-up seven times in the tournament in 1983, 1984, 1988, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 2014.



Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019. Apart from hosts the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, India and Pakistan are taking part in the tournament from June 23 to July 1.



INDIA STUN ARGENTINA 2-1: India surprised Olympic champion Argentina 2-1 for a second consecutive win in the 37th and last edition of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Sunday. India found its goals through Harmanpreet Singh (17th minute), who converted a penalty corner, and Mandeep Singh (28th). World No. 2 Argentina’s lone goal came from the stick of drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat, who scored from a set piece in the 30th minute.



India, which now sits atop the six-team standings with two wins from as many games, will next take on World champion Australia on June 27. The Indians carried on from where they left against Pakistan and produced a solid display in all departments to get the better of their fancied rivals. The defence, once India’s major problem, yet again stole the show with a compact display, while the forward-line was up to the mark despite Ramandeep Singh sitting out owing to a knee injury suffered on Saturday.



The talismanic Sardar Singh, who was playing his 300th international, controlled the midfield and combined well with the forward-line to create opportunities. Argentina, however, was quick to get off the blocks, securing three consecutive penalty corners in the first quarter, but all went in vain. When India earned a penalty corner in the 17th minute, Harmanpreet fired home with a low flick through the legs of Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago.



Two minutes from half time, India doubled its lead through Mandeep but it was Dilpreet, who created the chance by brilliantly controlling a overhead long ball inside the circle and then setting it up for his striking colleague. After the change of ends, the Los Leones pressed hard and in the process earned its fifth penalty corner, but the Indian defence was up to the task. Minutes later, Argentina custodian Santiago made a double save from a counter-attack to deny Dilpreet and Mandeep. In the final quarter, Varun Kumar made a goal-line save to deny Lucas Villa a chance to draw parity.



Results



Australia 2-1 Pakistan

Nederland 6-1 Belgium

India 2-1 Argentina



The Nation