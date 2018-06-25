Rob Muir







Australia has fought hard to come away with a 2-1 win against Pakistan this Monday morning in Breda, Netherlands.





Australia started slowly with Pakistan dominating possession earlier in the first quarter. Following a goal to Pakistan in the 9th minute, Australia levelled the scores through Trent Mitton in the 12th minute.



The game remained locked until the 56th minute where a decisive deflection from Blake Govers saw Australia come away with the win.



The win puts Australia second in the pool behind India who has won their first two games.



Australia plays India next on June 27th at 11PM AEST.



Pakistan started the game with the majority of the possession and received the first penalty corner in the 8th minute.



Poor defence by Australia led to Pakistan scoring from a deflection goal by Ajaz Ahmad in the 9th minute.



Australia was quick to respond following a Pakistan green card with Trent Mitton finding the back of the net with a nice deflection on the back post in the 13th minute.



Pakistan missed from directly in front of goal as Australia’s defence showed some holes in the 20th second quarter. Both sides continued to have opportunities, but the score remained level at half-time.



Tim Brand put one in the back of the net in the 33rd minute but a referral found it as back stick and the score remained one all. Australia continued to build momentum through a number of penalty corners but some fast running from Pakistan meant they couldn’t find the back of the net.



Following a successful defensive referral, Australia lost their referral after looking for an attacking penalty corner in the 53rd minute. Australia continued to apply pressure and took the lead in the 55th minute from a deflection by Blake Govers off an Aaron Kleinschmidt toma-hawk. Pakistan had a couple of more opportunities, but the score remained 2-1.



Australia 2 (Mitton 12’, Govers 56’)

Pakistan 1 (Ahmad 9’)



Hockey Australia media release