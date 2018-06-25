India, eyeing their maiden Champions Trophy title, had earlier crushed bitter-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in their campaign opener.





Indian hockey players celebrate a goal during the Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 match against Argentina, in Breda on Sunday. Photo Credit: PTI



India surprised Olympic champion Argentina 2-1 for a second consecutive win in the 37th and last edition of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Sunday.





India found its goals through Harmanpreet Singh (17th minute), who converted a penalty corner, and Mandeep Singh (28th). World No. 2 Argentina’s lone goal came from the stick of drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat, who scored from a set piece in the 30th minute.



India, which now sits atop the six-team standings with two wins from as many games, will next take on World champion Australia on June 27.



The Indians carried on from where they left against Pakistan and produced a solid display in all departments to get the better of their fancied rivals.



The defence, once India’s major problem, yet again stole the show with a compact display, while the forward-line was up to the mark despite Ramandeep Singh sitting out owing to a knee injury suffered on Saturday.



Sardar’s 300th



The talismanic Sardar Singh, who was playing his 300th international, controlled the midfield and combined well with the forward-line to create opportunities.



Argentina, however, was quick to get off the blocks, securing three consecutive penalty corners in the first quarter, but all went in vain.



When India earned a penalty corner in the 17th minute, Harmanpreet fired home with a low flick through the legs of Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago.



Two minutes from half time, India doubled its lead through Mandeep but it was Dilpreet, who created the chance by brilliantly controlling a overhead long ball inside the circle and then setting it up for his striking colleague.



After the change of ends, the Los Leones pressed hard and in the process earned its fifth penalty corner, but the Indian defence was up to the task. Minutes later, Argentina custodian Santiago made a double save from a counter-attack to deny Dilpreet and Mandeep.



In the final quarter, Varun Kumar made a goal-line save to deny Lucas Villa a chance to draw parity.



The results: India 2 (Harmanpreet 17, Mandeep 28) bt Argentina 1 (Gonzalo Peillat 30); The Netherlands 6 bt Belgium 1.



The Hindu