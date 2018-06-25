Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 - Day 2
Breda (NED)
Results 24 Jun 2018
IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 1
NED v BEL (RR) 6 - 1
AUS v PAK (RR) 2 - 1
Monday 25 June is a rest day
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Belgium
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|1
|6
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0