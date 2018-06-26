



WKS Grunwald Poznan claimed their 22nd Polish national title to qualify for the Euro Hockey League for a 12th successive season.





They completed their perfect season with a 5-1 win in Saturday’s semi-final against LKS Gasawa with Arthur Mikula scoring twice in the second half to make the game safe.



Gasawa were in the game at half-time at just 2-1 down after initial goals from Mateusz and Michal Poltaszewski before WKS pulled away in the second half.



In the final, Piotr Kozlowski and the hugely experienced Artur Mikula scored in the first 32 minutes against KS Pomorzanin Torun – who beat AZS AWF Poznan 1-0 on Saturday – to set them on course for the 2-0 win.



It means Grunwald are eligible to play in EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona in early October, completing the line-up for next season’s competition.



They are one of just two clubs to have played in every season of the EHL alongside Russia’s perennial champions Dinamo Kazan.



