



Scotland Under 18’s Boys finish on level terms with England at Titwood yesterday, a very positive performance against a side that will be competing in the top flight of European youth competition next month.





In Clydesdale`s sunshine, it was the Scots who opened the game, with Struan Walker making a determined run into the English circle and firing his shot into the net for a 1-0 half-time lead.



Early in the third quarter, Ben Butler-Felton restore parity for England with a rather soft penalty corner conversion. The Scots, however, was soon 2-1 ahead with Walker weaving his way along the baseline and launching a fierce shot past the English keeper. 2-2 then became the score right before the end of the third quarter, with the visitors becoming level with a low penalty corner conversion by Stu Rushmore.



At the start of the last quarter, the Scots went 3-2 ahead, the initial penalty corner shot appeared to hit both posts but Grove Menzieshill`s Jamie Golden followed up to slot the ball home. The lead was short lived as Morgan Males equalised from the spot to ensure the game ended in a 3-3 draw.



On Saturday, the contest also finished level, this time a 4-4 draw. The English were 2-1 ahead at the interval, Stu Kentwell opened in five minutes, Andrew McConnell equalised from the spot but Ben Butler-Felton put the visitors ahead.



Three minutes into the second half, Fraser Moran equalised for the Scots at a penalty corner, but Karan Sofat and Rushmore put the English into a commanding 4-2 lead. However, in the final quarter strikes by Golden and Walker ensured a 4-4 draw by the final whistle.







Scottish Hockey Union media release