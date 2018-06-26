

Cindy Hack (L) will captain the team.



In August this year the SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey Ladies will head to Zimbabwe for the 5 match test series against the Hosts as part of the launch of PSi Zimbabwe. It will be the first competitive action for SPAR South Africa since they romped to a Croatian Cup title in January this year. The team has been selected considering the 2017 IPT as well as the recent selection camp in Durban and there are some exciting inclusions in the squad.





Edith Molikoe is one of those players and is as Botha describes a player of “immense quality”. Edith will win her first cap for SPAR South Africa, and will be joined as a new cap alongside the exciting goalkeeping talent of Zimi Shange. Another selection that will excite fans is the return of Eloise Walters, an absolutely lethal threat in front of goal and Robyn Johnson has recovered from the broken hand that saw her miss out in Croatia in January. Another player that missed the Croatian Cup is Jenna Shuker who continues to deliver consistent quality.



There have also been call ups for Amore de Wet, Cheree Greyvenstein, Tegan Fourie and Jamie Southgate. The team will be anchored by the two most capped players in South African indoor hockey (Either gender) with Jessica O’Connor joined by the exceptional Cindy Hack, the national captain.



“We are excited by the team and the talent that we have available. For some of the team it is a chance to continue to develop as national hockey players and we have a great blend of talent and experience in the team. We had a superb training camp and the players who missed out are knocking on the door” share Lennie Botha.



The SPAR South Africa side will see a busy remainder to the year with a planned series against Namibia, the IPT and a four match international series at the PSi Nationals in December. If that was not enough there is also a tour to Poland planned in January next year for a further 5 test matches to look forward to.



PSi International Hockey Test Series (Zimbabwe)



10th August (16:00) – First Test

11th August (10:00) – Second Test

11th August (18:00) – Third Test

12th August (16:00) – Fourth Test

13th August (16:00) – Fifth Test



SPAR South Africa squad

No. Name, Province

1. Amore de Wet, North West

2. Tegan Fourie, SPAR KZN Raiders

3. Cheree Greyvenstein (GK), SPAR KZN Raiders

4. Cindy Hack (Captain), SPAR KZN Raiders

5. Robyn Johnson, Southern Gauteng

6. Edith Molikoe, Eastern Province

7. Jess O’Connor, SPAR KZN Raiders

8. Zimi Shange (GK), SPAR KZN Raiders

9. Jenna Shuker, SPAR KZN Raiders

10. Jamie Southgate, Tuffy Western Province

11. Eloise Walters, KZN Inland



Management Team

Lennie Botha (Coach)

Brighty Mashaba (Video Analyst)

Robyn Morgan (Manager)



SA Hockey Association media release