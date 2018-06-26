



One of Ireland’s most prolific goal scorers will take his final bow this week as John Jermyn is set to retire at the Green Machine match against France in Garryduff on Thursday (June 28th).





Jermyn, part of the Green Machine for well over a decade, has amassed 178 caps and 92 goals, making him the top goal scorer in Irish hockey history. He received his first cap in 2002 and played an instrumental role for the Green Machine over the next decade and a half, including scoring 2 memorable goals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



John said "It has been a huge privilege to represent Ireland for the last 16 years, give or take a year. Those years have been an amazing journey throughout which I have made a load of lifelong friends in my teammates. The highlight of which was fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play in the Olympics.



I have been lucky enough to work with some world class coaches and support staff whose tireless efforts are really appreciated by the players. I'd like to wish the team all the best in the upcoming World Cup in November”.



John was keen to thank those behind the scenes that have played a role in his illustrious hockey career “There really are too many people to mention but I must thank my employers Ronan Daly Jermyn for their continued support.



Last but certainly not least, to my family, without your never ending support none of the last 16 years would have been possible. I can't thank you enough."



Fans from near and far are encouraged to come along and wish this Green Machine stalwart a worthy send-off “I can't think of a better way to call an end to my career than in front of a home crowd in Garryduff where I first started training 32 years ago with my hero Reg Treacy”.



Men’s International Fixtures in Cork:



Ireland vs France in Garryduff 28/6/18 7pm

Ireland vs France in UCC 30/6/18 2pm

Ireland vs France in UCC 1/7/18 2pm



Women’s International Fixtures in Cork:



Ireland vs Japan in UCC 4/7/18 7pm

Ireland vs Japan in UCC 6/7/18 7pm

Ireland vs Japan in UCC 7/7/18 5pm



Irish Hockey Association media release