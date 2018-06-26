



Craig Fulton, head coach of the Green Machine, has revealed his squad that will face France in Cork in a 3-match series.





The sides are familiar foes playing against each other 4 times last year with Ireland coming away undefeated in the encounters.



Fulton has named a large panel of 26 for the 3 fixtures, one of which will be held in Garryduff and the other two in UCC.



The opening match on June 28th (7pm) will take place in Garryduff and will mark the final match of Ireland’s top goal scorer John Jermyn.



Jermyn has decided to retire after more than a decade and a half of donning the green jersey and is looking forward to having his final match take place on home soil



“I can’t think of better way to call an end to my career than in front of a home crowd in Garryduff where I first started training 32 years ago with my hero Reg Treacy”.



Men’s International Fixtures in Cork:



Ireland vs France in Garryduff 28/6/18 7pm

Ireland vs France in UCC 30/6/18 2pm



Ireland vs France in UCC 1/7/18 2pm



Squad

David Harte

Mark Ingram

Jamie Carr

Jonny Bell

Conor Harte

Paul Gleghorne

Stuart Loughrey

John Jermyn

John Jackson

Matt Bell

Lee Cole

Michael Robson

Shane O’Donoghue

Chris Cargo

Daragh Walsh

Sean Murray

Neal Glassey

Eugene Magee

Peter Caruth

Mathew Nelson

Mitch Darling

Jeremy Duncan

Alan Sothern

Johnny McKee

Julian Dale

Owen Magee



Irish Hockey Association media release