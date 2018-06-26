Fulton Announces Squad For France Series As Jermyn Set To Retire
Craig Fulton, head coach of the Green Machine, has revealed his squad that will face France in Cork in a 3-match series.
The sides are familiar foes playing against each other 4 times last year with Ireland coming away undefeated in the encounters.
Fulton has named a large panel of 26 for the 3 fixtures, one of which will be held in Garryduff and the other two in UCC.
The opening match on June 28th (7pm) will take place in Garryduff and will mark the final match of Ireland’s top goal scorer John Jermyn.
Jermyn has decided to retire after more than a decade and a half of donning the green jersey and is looking forward to having his final match take place on home soil
“I can’t think of better way to call an end to my career than in front of a home crowd in Garryduff where I first started training 32 years ago with my hero Reg Treacy”.
Men’s International Fixtures in Cork:
Ireland vs France in Garryduff 28/6/18 7pm
Ireland vs France in UCC 30/6/18 2pm
Ireland vs France in UCC 1/7/18 2pm
Squad
David Harte
Mark Ingram
Jamie Carr
Jonny Bell
Conor Harte
Paul Gleghorne
Stuart Loughrey
John Jermyn
John Jackson
Matt Bell
Lee Cole
Michael Robson
Shane O’Donoghue
Chris Cargo
Daragh Walsh
Sean Murray
Neal Glassey
Eugene Magee
Peter Caruth
Mathew Nelson
Mitch Darling
Jeremy Duncan
Alan Sothern
Johnny McKee
Julian Dale
Owen Magee
Irish Hockey Association media release