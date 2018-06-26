Alexie Beovich







The 18-member team for next month’s Women’s Hockey World Cup was today announced by Hockey Australia.





The world’s number five team will play Japan (ranked 12th), Belgium (ranked 13th) and New Zealand (ranked 4th) in the rounds of the 14th edition of the Women’s Hockey World Cup in London from July 21 to August 5.



The team heads to London in great shape, following their convincing victory in May’s Tri Nations series in New Zealand, where the team beat the Black Sticks a convincing 4-1 in the final.



Head Coach Paul Gaudoin is looking forward to arriving in London in three weeks to compete in the World Cup, where the event will also serve as a significant milestone towards the Hockeyroos’ ambitions for Tokyo in 2020.



“It’s an exciting team with some new faces. Midfielder Jane Claxton will be missed due to injury, but it provides a great opportunity for new talent to stake a claim for midfield positions. The Hockeyroos are bursting with talent and vitality, and I am excited about what we can achieve,” said Gaudoin.



“We have also made changes to our off-field team and I am really looking forward to working with 2000 Sydney Olympic Gold medallist Katie Allen and former Assistant Coach to Canada, Steph Andrews.”



The team announced today will see Georgina Morgan return after an extended period of injury. The talented central defender brings a real strength to the team’s defensive unit and provides another option to its penalty corner attack with her drag flicking skills.



Ambrosia (Rosie) Malone, the newest member of the Hockeyroos having joined the team after the April Commonwealth Games, impressed at the recent Tri Nations tournament in New Zealand.



Also new to the squad in 2018 is Kalindi Commerford, her strong midfield presence will be complimented by another newcomer, creative midfielder Kristina Bates. Both players earnt selection on the back of strong performances in New Zealand.



Australia’s history at the World Cup is a bright one. Australia finished second at the last Women’s World Cup, played in the Netherlands in 2014, after being defeated by the host nation 2-0. Having played in ten Women’s Hockey World Cups since 1981, the Hockeyroos have claimed gold twice (1994 and 1998), silver three times (1990, 2006 and 2014) and bronze once (1983).



Women’s Hockey World Cup team

Jocelyn Bartram (NSW)

Kristina Bates (VIC)

Edwina Bone (ACT)

Kalindi Commerford (ACT)

Madison Fitzpatrick (QLD)

Emily Hurtz (NSW*)

Jodie Kenny (QLD)

Stephanie Kershaw (QLD)

Rachael Lynch (VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (QLD)

Karri McMahon (SA)

Georgina Morgan (NSW)

Kaitlin Nobbs (NSW)

Brooke Peris (NT)

Kathryn Slattery (WA)

Emily Smith (NSW)

Grace Stewart (NSW)

Renee Taylor (QLD)



*plays for Victoria



Women’s Hockey World Cup Schedule (all times AEST)

July 22 Australia – Japan 5am

July 25 Australia – Belgium 9am

July 29 Australia - New Zealand 5am

August 1-2 Semi finals

August 4 Quarter finals

August 5 Bronze medal match 2pm

August 5 Gold medal match 4.30pm



