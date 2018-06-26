

Germany's squad for the World has been revealed Photo: FIH/Getty Images



Germany Head Coach Xavier Reckinger named his squad for the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 yesterday.





The team includes ten bronze medallists from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including Janne Müller-Wieland, one of the most experienced members of the squad at 31, with almost 270 international appearances. The youngest member of the squad is Lena Micheel, 20, who came to the central training progamme in the spring.



"I think we now have a good mix of experienced players and young talent who bring some freshness to the team."

Xavier Reckinger, Germany Head Coach



Ahead of the showcase event in London, Germany played Ireland and Canada in Velbert in a test series where the hosts drew with Canada but lost to Ireland. They gained revenge however shortly afterwards as they defeated the Irish in a one-off test series 3-0 yesterday.



Germany will then play tests against Italy in Dortmund, Germany on June 30 and July 1, before playing England in two practice matches between July 3-5. They will round out their pre-World Cup preparations by taking on Netherlands, Argentina and New Zealand in the Four Nations Cup from 11-14 July at the TSV Grünwald just outside Munich.



Speaking about his squad selection, Xavier Reckinger said: "The girls have been great and made it very difficult for us to select. During the matches in Velbert, the team has been developing really well. Today, with our 3-0 win over Ireland, it was our best performance in a long time. We controlled the game better, especially defensively, and hardly made any major mistakes. I think we now have a good mix of experienced players and young talent who bring some freshness to the team. We needed that balance, especially with a view towards Tokyo 2020. Every single player has absolutely earned this place in the World Cup team!"



Germany Team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:



Julia Ciupka

Nathalie Kubalski

Lisa Altenburg

Hannah Gablać

Elisa Gräve

Franzisca Hauke

Viktoria Martha Huse

Nike Lorenz

Marie Mävers

Lena Micheel

Janne Müller-Wieland

Selin Oruz

Cécile Pieper

Maike Schaunig

Anne Schröder

Charlotte Stapenhorst

Jana Teschke

Amelie Wortmann



*Two reserve players were also named - Nina Notman and Alisa Vivot.



