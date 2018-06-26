

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The Netherlands will look to build on Sunday’s 6-1 win over Belgium when they face Pakistan in Breda on Tuesday on day three of the Rabobank Champions Trophy.





“That was so much fun, I really enjoyed that”, said HC Rotterdam’s Jeroen Hertzberger after the match. “I think that first half was probably the best half of hockey I have ever played in. I had a smile on my face all the way though.”



A huge home crowd were given a superb show in the day’s second match, with the Netherlands producing a spellbinding performance to defeat neighbours Belgium.



The Red Lions hit the post in the opening minute before the Dutch ran riot, scoring three times between the fourth and sixth minutes through Seve van Ass and Roel Bovendeert (2).



Strikes from Jeroen Hertzberger and Mirco Pruijser took the score to 5-0 at half time, with Belgium reducing the deficit thanks to John-John Dohmen after the break. Hertzberger, playing his first major international competition since Rio 2016, claimed his second and the Netherlands’ sixth goal from the penalty spot to complete a stunning final score for the hosts.



Tuesday sees two potentially thrilling encounters in Breda. At 6pm (CET), Olympic champions Argentina face Belgium in a rematch of the Rio 2016 gold medal game before hosts the Netherlands take on Pakistan at 8pm.



Euro Hockey League media release