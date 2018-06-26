Stats Speak: Australia has all wins record versus India on the Dutch soil
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Resurgent Indian team has to fight against all odds in match against Triple Title holders (World Cup-2014, Champions Trophy-2016 and World League-2017) Australia. India has won only 22 in 122 matches played so far. Kookaburras have clean slate on the Dutch soil, they won all 6. India have won once only (Bendigo Test match) in last 10 matches. Tomorrow (June 27) India will lock horn against Australia at 6:30 pm (IST).
India-Australia: at a glance
|
Tournament
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Last Wins
|
Olympics
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
6*
|
Munich 1972,3-1
|
World Cup
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
Buenos Aires 1978,2-0
|
Champions Trophy
|
15
|
2
|
2
|
11^
|
Cologne 2002,3-2
|
Hockey World League
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
-
|
Common wealth Games
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
-
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
Ipoh 2015,4-2
|
Hockey Australia Challenge Cup
|
24
|
2
|
3
|
19
|
Sydney 2003,5-3
|
Other Invitations Tourneys
|
17
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
Lucknow IGIG 1996,2-1
|
Matches played in test series
|
23
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
Bendigo 2016,3-2
|
Total
|
122
|
22
|
17
|
83
|
Bendigo 2016,3-2
|
Last 10 matches
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
Bendigo 2016,3-2
|
On Netherlands Soil
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
-
*In Montreal Olympics (1976), playoff match for SF berth India lost in tie breaker (FT 1-1, TB 4-5).
^In final match of London Champions Trophy (2016) India lost in Shoot out (FT 0-0, SO 1-3).
