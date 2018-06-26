Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Australia has all wins record versus India on the Dutch soil

Published on Tuesday, 26 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 15
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Resurgent Indian team has to fight against all odds in match against Triple Title holders (World Cup-2014, Champions Trophy-2016 and World League-2017) Australia. India has won only 22 in 122 matches played so far. Kookaburras have clean slate on the Dutch soil, they won all 6. India have won once only (Bendigo Test match) in last 10 matches. Tomorrow (June 27) India will lock horn against Australia at 6:30 pm (IST).



India-Australia: at a glance

Tournament

MP

W

D

L

Last Wins

Olympics

10

3

1

6*

Munich 1972,3-1

World Cup

8

1

1

6

Buenos Aires 1978,2-0

Champions  Trophy

15

2

2

11^

Cologne 2002,3-2

Hockey  World League

4

0

1

3

-

Common wealth Games

5

0

0

5

-

Azlan Shah Cup

16

3

1

12

Ipoh 2015,4-2

Hockey Australia Challenge Cup

24

2

3

19

Sydney 2003,5-3

Other Invitations Tourneys

17

4

5

8

Lucknow IGIG 1996,2-1

Matches played in test series

23

7

3

13

Bendigo 2016,3-2

Total

122

22

17

83

Bendigo 2016,3-2

Last 10 matches

10

1

1

8

Bendigo 2016,3-2

On Netherlands Soil

6

0

0

6

-

 *In Montreal Olympics (1976), playoff match for SF berth India lost in tie breaker (FT 1-1, TB 4-5).
^In final match of London Champions Trophy (2016) India lost in Shoot out (FT 0-0, SO 1-3).

