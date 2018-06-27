

U18 Girls v Netherlands 2018



The England U18 Girls' squad returned to match play following a two month break, looking to build up momentum prior to the upcoming training camps against Germany & Belgium as well as preparing for the European Championships in July.





Game 1 - 23 June



England 8 (6)

Fiona Crackles (FG); Robyn Bentley (FG); Lynn Vanderstichele (FG); Millie Giglio (FG); Renee Ojikutu (FG); Fenella Scutt (FG); Issy Carey (FG); Izzy Petter (FG)



Scotland 0 (0)



Game 2 - 24 June



England 3 (1)

Vicki McCabe (FG); Jordan Homann (FG); Izzy Petter (FG)



Scotland 0 (0)



In the first match against Scotland, the team set off on the front foot from the whistle, scoring after seven minutes, and followed that goal up with a further five prior to half time. Scotland responded more robustly in the second half, keeping England's goal tally down to just two.



Scotland were determined to make the second match a more competitive affair and so it proved, although England still managed to secure a three-goal win.



The nine goals scored over the two games were notable for their quality, the fact being that they were all field goals, and also that they came from eight different players, with just Izzy Petter getting her name twice on the scorecard.



After the games, Head Coach Sarah Kelleher said: “This was a successful return to competitive games after the exam period, with players coming back raring to go in the run up to the Euros in July.



“What was most pleasing was the intensity at which they played and the fluidity and connectivity as an unit. The players set a goal to be more clinical in front of goal, which they certainly delivered.



“Scotland stepped up their game as they progressed across the two matches providing us with a great starting point to our final Euro preparation.”



England Hockey Board Media release