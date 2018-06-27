Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

German youth international Mechtold joins Mannheim

Published on Wednesday, 27 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 37
©: Ariane Schirle

Jon Mechtold will play for the Mannheimer HC next season and will vye for a place in their EHL panel following the 19-year-old attacker's move to the Neckarplatt from league rival Nuremberger HTC.



"I'd like to broaden my hockey horizons," Mechtold said of his move. "In Mannheim, I have optimal possibilities for this. It's a dream of mine to play in the EHL and be in the FINAL4. I'm really looking forward to my time at the MHC."

The high school graduate from Nuremberg played 27 international youth games for Germany and became German indoor champion with the NHTC U16 in 2016.

"I'm really looking forward to work with Jon and develop him further. He is a very talented striker who fits perfectly into our young, strong ‘99 (year of birth) group," coach Michael McCann said about Mechtold.

Euro Hockey League media release

