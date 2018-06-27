BARCELONA, Spain – The U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team has been hard at work on the pitch in the FIH Grand Masters World Cup at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. As the first United States team to participate in the event, the red, white and blue demonstrated unwavering effort and grit in their opening matches. Despite this, USA dropped their opening three matches to South Africa, Scotland and Australia, they regrouped in their final pool play match to earn a victory against Canada.





Game 1: RSA 2, USA 1



In their first ever Grand Masters World Cup match, USA came out strong against South Africa in pool play. Highlighted by the individual production of Michael Coleman (Corona, Calif.), Andrew Dunning (Dubai, UAE), Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.) and Eric McGinley (McLean, Va.), the red, white and blue took the game to their opponent from throughout the opening half. As they challenged early, USA first ever goal in the event came in the 8th minute after a far post ball from Dunning was deflected in by Lance Eichert (Conshocken, Pa.). The score would remain 1-0 through halftime, but the summer heat soon played a major factor in the team’s next 30 minutes of play. South Africa took advantage of these miscues early in the third quarter as Graeme Dott struck the goal in the 47th minute to tie the game 1-1. The squads would duel back and forth into the final minutes of the match before South Africa’s Glyn Bedford scored the go ahead goal in the 66th minute, making the final score 2-1.



Game 2: SCO 5, USA 1



In contrast to their opening game, USA was put on their back foot early on. Scotland took the lead in the 8th minute before captain Peter Bale (Salem, Ore.) scored the equalizer for USA in the 19th minute. USA amped up their pressure through the remainder of the half, but Scotland was able regain the lead in the 29th minute off a field goal by Donny Hay, putting the score at 2-1 at the half. As the third quarter got underway, USA struggled in the midfield battle. Scotland took full advantage during the final 18 minutes of play, scoring three times in quick concurrence to quickly make the score 5-1. Despite the scoreboard, goalkeeper Andrew Jardine (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) was credited with outstanding goalkeeper play throughout the match.



Game 3: AUS 6, USA 0



In their third pool play game, USA faced a well experience Australia side that are very strong contenders for a place the final. Having won their first two games 7-0 each match, USA knew the competition was going to be tough. USA played a more defensive formation, with a plan to protect the goal difference for points which will be key heading into the final pool play game.



At halftime, the score was 2-0 to Australia, as USA battled fiercely to keep the final score to 6-0.



After this contest USA and Canada were both sitting with 0 points in Pool B, not having won a game yet, meaning the match against our northern neighbors will be a tiebreaker. A win or draw for USA will push them into the 9th-16th half of the crossover playing field.



"Each game has shown us improving, and the team is really gelling very well," said Bale, U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Captain-Coach. "The whole squad can be very proud of the work rate and commitment."



For his exceptional defensive efforts, sweeper Jones got his second man of the match award.



Game 4: USA 5, CAN 0



The U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team's final pool match was against Canada. The winner proceeded into the 9th-16th standings. To open the scoring, Jones converted on a penalty stroke to give USA a 1-0 halftime lead.



Alva Serrette (Stone Mountain, Calif.) added two more in the third quarter. Captain Bale scored two himself in the final quarter.



In each game, USA has improved, and today everyone in the squad contributed to the 5-0 victory.



Tomorrow, June 27, the U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team plays Ireland at 8:45 a.m. ET.



USA Field Hockey would like to take this time to extend condolences to team member Darryl Michael, who fell seriously ill during tournament play. The USA Masters Committee has set up a GoFundMe account to help support Darryl and his family with medical costs. Thanks to generous donations, the USA Masters Committee reached it’s funding goal in less than 24 hours and is continuing to accept donations to support their teammate through his recovery process. If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.



USFHA media release