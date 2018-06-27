By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Hanis Nadiah Onn scored a hattrick to steer Malaysia to an 8-1 win over Kazakhstan in the women’s World Series hockey tournament in Singa­pore.





The Johorean was on target in the seventh, ninth and 49th minutes at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium yesterday – to take her tally to four goals from three matches.



The other Malaysian goal scorers were skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (29th), Nuraslinda Said (39th), Nuraini Abdul Rashid (40th), Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi Sheik Fuad (46th) and Surian Awang Noh (58th).



Kazakhstan’s consolation goal came from Vera Domashneva in the 30th minute.



It was Malaysia’s third consecutive win after defeating Indonesia (18-0) and Hong Kong (10-0).



The 21-year-old Hanis was thrilled that Malaysia maintained their unbeaten streak in the meet.



“I found my scoring touch after failing to score a goal in the opening match against Indonesia. Against Hong Kong, I netted just once,” said Hanis.



“The win over Kazakhstan has put us in a good position to reach the final. We face our SEA Games nemesis Thailand tomorrow (to­day). We hope to collect full points,” said Asia’s 2016 Most Pro­mising Player award winner.



Malaysia will wrap up the round robin fixtures against Singapore on Friday.



Thailand also registered their third straight win by hammering Indonesia 16-0. In the first two matches, the Thais beat Hong Kong 4-0 and edged Singapore 1-0.



