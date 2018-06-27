Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Men) - Day 3

Published on Wednesday, 27 June 2018 10:00
Singapore (SGP)

Results 26 June

INA v HKG (RR)     0 - 3
TPE v MYA (RR)     5 - 4
THA v SGP (RR)     1 - 4

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Singapore 3 3 0 0 13 1 12 9
2 Thailand 3 2 0 1 10 5 5 6
3 Chinese Taipei 3 2 0 1 11 9 2 6
4 Myanmar 3 1 0 2 10 9 1 3
5 Hong Kong China 3 1 0 2 7 11 -4 3
6 Indonesia 3 0 0 3 0 16 -16 0


Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Women) - Day 3
Singapore (SGP)

Results 26 June

INA v THA (RR)     0 - 16
KAZ v MAS (RR)     1 - 8
SGP v HKG (RR)     0 - 0

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Malaysia 3 3 0 0 36 1 35 9
2 Thailand 3 3 0 0 21 0 21 9
3 Kazakhstan 3 2 0 1 12 8 4 6
4 Singapore 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 1
5 Hong Kong China 3 0 1 2 0 14 -14 1
6 Indonesia 3 0 0 3 0 42 -42 0

