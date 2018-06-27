Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Men) - Day 3
Singapore (SGP)
Results 26 June
INA v HKG (RR) 0 - 3
TPE v MYA (RR) 5 - 4
THA v SGP (RR) 1 - 4
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|1
|12
|9
|2
|Thailand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|9
|2
|6
|4
|Myanmar
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|9
|1
|3
|5
|Hong Kong China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|3
|6
|Indonesia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|16
|-16
|0
Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Women) - Day 3
Singapore (SGP)
Results 26 June
INA v THA (RR) 0 - 16
KAZ v MAS (RR) 1 - 8
SGP v HKG (RR) 0 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|36
|1
|35
|9
|2
|Thailand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|0
|21
|9
|3
|Kazakhstan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|8
|4
|6
|4
|Singapore
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|5
|Hong Kong China
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|14
|-14
|1
|6
|Indonesia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|42
|-42
|0