Indian striker Ramandeep Singh has been ruled out of the ongoing FIH Champions Trophy due to a knee injury. The MRI reports on Monday came as a big blow to the team on the eve of its crucial tie against defending champions Australia.





“Ramandeep complained about a pinch in his right knee at half-time during our match against Pakistan. When we rested him for Argentina match and took him for an MRI, it was revealed that he has sustained a fracture injury in the centre of his right knee,” said chief coach Harendra Singh.



Ramandeep played a crucial role in India's wins against Pakistan, so the team will sorely miss his services when it takes on Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands in the next few days. “We will certainly miss him, we missed him against Argentina too. He is an experienced player and the way he creates space and takes shots has worked for us. Playing high speed hockey with 17 players can get a bit tiring for the players. But that should not deter us from earning a place in the final,” said Harendra.



