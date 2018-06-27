Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Netherlands outplay Pakistan 4-0

Published on Wednesday, 27 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 38
By Ijaz Chaudhry

Hosts Netherlands who had defeated the strong Belgian side 6-1 in their previous game, had another big win in the Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, defeating Pakistan 4-0.



It was Pakistan's third defeat in as many matches.

Netherlands dominated the play for large periods, repeatedly entering the opponents territory through fast and well coordinated moves.

They had a number of open play opportunities plus four penalty corners, scoring two goals in each half.

Pakistan had a few circle penetrations but hardly threatened the Dutch goal. At times, especially in the second half, they appeared completely clueless.

SCORERS:
Robbert Kemperman (14'), Valentin Verga (29'), Thijs van Dam (47')
and Mirco Pruijser (50' off penalty corner)

In the only other match of the day, Olympic Champions Argentina drew with Belgium 1-1

Penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat put Argentina ahead in the 14th minute. Belgian equaliser came through a field goal by Amaury Keusters in the 37th minute.

PHF Media release

