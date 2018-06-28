



The 6th annual Junior Premier Outdoor League (JPOL) came to a close on June 3. Junior Premier Hockey (JHP) would like to recognize and celebrate all of the victors and show their appreciation to all participants, supporters, volunteers and sponsors.





After several league dates of competitive field hockey, JHP can truly say that the benefits of participation and growing the game can be attested by many throughout the nation. The improvements in the quality of games from the first weekend in April to the various Championships is commendable and reflects the commitment of the players, parents, coaches, umpires, technical staff and many others.



The continued success of this league would not be possible without the support of many who tirelessly give their time and experience. Much appreciation to the club directors, coaches and their membership who join each spring to make this league possible. Many thanks to the umpire managers and technical directors and their staff of dedicated technical officers, umpires and parent udges. You all give so much of your time and talent to be part of this event and its continued successes.



Special thanks to JPH Directors, Rachael Bloemker, Nigel Traverso, Lurah Hess – Technical Director, Wendy Stewart – Director of Umpiring, Kim Scott – AltiusRT Director, and Ridge Bair – Communications Officer, who contribute countless hours of dedication behind the scenes to help make JPOL the event it has become to date.



Recognition must also be given to the college and university coaches who took the time to be present. JHP hopes that you were pleased with the level of competition and the organization of the event.



Much appreciation to the universities and private institutions for granting JHP access and use of your facilities year after year. JHP hopes to continue developing great relationships with you all. Thank you!



Special recognition to title sponsors World Camp USA and Sport EuroTour, official ball supplier, Dita USA, official awards sponsor, Harrow Sports. Thank you for your continued support and believing in this event!



To USA Field Hockey and staff who worked closely with JPH throughout the season, we appreciate the continued support shown in working together for the good of the sport and your membership. We thank you and look forward to building and strengthening our relationship as a sanctioned event, that benefits the membership and at the same time helping to growing the sport by creating opportunities.



JHP would now like to recognize and congratulate the 2018 Champions and Special Award recipients from each of the participating regions for an outstanding performance.



U-14 DIVISION



Champion – Spirit of USA

Harrow’s Most Valuable Player – Olivia Bent-Cole, Spirit of USA

Harrow’s Top Goal Scorer – Isabella Bianco, Uprise FHC



U-14 Region 8 Division (New)



Co-Champions – TCOYO & Saints FHC

Harrow’s Most Valuable Player – Lucy Osherow, Charlotte Ambush

Harrow’s Top Goal Scorer – Elizabeth Adams, TCOYO & Rylie Wollerton, Saints FHC



U-16 DIVISION



Champions



R1-4 – ADK Gold

R5 – Xcalibur FHC

R6 – Uprise FHC

R7 – Freedom HKY

R8 – Saints FHC



Harrow’s Most Valuable Players



R1-4 – Hanke Govaert, Hudson Valley

R5 – Cheyanne Downin, Central Penn FH

R6 – Megan McKenna, Jersey Intensity & Elise Pettisani, Uprise FHC

R7 – Esha Shah, Freedom HKY

R8 – Courtney Tyson, Saints FHC



Harrow’s Top Goal Scorers



R1-4 – Taryn Ringer, ADK Gold

R5 – Sophia Gladieux, Xcalibur FHC

R6 – Cassie Boyce, NJ Starz & Amanda Middleman, Uprise FHC

R7 – Samantha Mogar, Freedom HKY

R8 – Jordan Krauss, Rampage FH



U-19 DIVISION



Champions



R1-4 – Hudson Valley

R5 – Xcalibur FHC

R6 – Jersey Intensity FH

R7 – H2O

R8 – Metro HC



Harrow’s Most Valuable Players



R1-4 – Julianna Cappello, Hudson Valley

R5 – Kelsey Reznick, Xcalibur FHC

R6 – Kali Williams, Jersey Intensity FH

R7 – Rachel Borzymowski, H2O

R8 – Aaryn Boatwright, Typhoon Elite



Harrow’s Top Goal Scorers



R1-4 – Lillian Hickey, ADK & Madison Baciuska, Hudson Valley & Emma Rutledge, Maine Styx

R5 – Madeleine Zimmer, Alley Cats

R6 – Nicole Krozser, Jersey Intensity FH

R7 – Mackenzie McKillop, TNT FH

R8 – Maggie Goodwin, Metro HC



On behalf of Junior Premier Hockey and its Directors, Rachael Bloemker and Nigel Traverso, many thanks to all for your hard work, dedication, commitment, support and cooperation in making this Junior Premier Hockey event a continued success. We wish you all much success the rest of the year and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2019.



