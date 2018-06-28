

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Roc Oliva has agreed to make the move to Real Club de Polo for the next two seasons, switching from Atlètic Terrassa to join the Spanish champions.





The three-time Olympian gives Polo another big addition to their midfield, bringing in an experienced player who has a silver medal from Beijing in 2008.



"The truth is that I did not imagine I would ever end up playing for Polo,” Oliva said of the move. “But all the conditions put in front of me made it an attractive proposition, I am living and working in Barcelona, I have great friends in the team and, above all, the sports project is very ambitious and I'm very excited.”



On the verge of turning 29 years old, Oliva added that: "this is one of the last opportunities to play in a club like Polo and I did not want to miss out on the chance.



"I move with a mixture of feelings. I am very grateful to Atlètic for everything they have given me and I am sure it will continue to be my home but this opportunity has made me very excited."



Having spoken to coach Carlos García Cuenca and some of the Polo players, Oliva is convinced that "next year we will go for all the titles, not only the national ones but also the Euro Hockey League. That is very clear and I want to help to achieve it.



"It is not an unknown environment for me. I have played many times against them but we have also been together in the national team with David Alegre, Alex Casasayas and Xavi Lleonart. I have good friends in the team and that has had a positive influence. I know they will help me a lot.”



Euro Hockey League media release