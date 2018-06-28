Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rotterdam sign World Cup winner Glenn Turner for next season

Published on Thursday, 28 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 40
©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

HC Rotterdam have made the exciting signing of Australian Glenn Turner for the upcoming season.



The 34-year-old attacker has played a total of 124 times for the 'Kookaburras' and scored 90 goals in those games.

With Australia, he participated in two World Cups, winning gold both times, and once at the Olympic Games (bronze) and once at the Commonwealth's Games (gold). Since last year, he is no longer part of the Australian team.

Turner also participated three times in the Hockey India League and played together with HC Rotterdam’s Jeroen Hertzberger in the Malaysia Hockey League this year.

“Glenn is a very experienced player of world class, '' said HC Rotterdam chairman Diederik Chevalier. “He is not only a direct reinforcement for our selection but also someone from whom other players can learn a lot.”

Euro Hockey League media release

