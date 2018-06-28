Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Our girls storm into hockey final

Published on Thursday, 28 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 29
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stormed into the final of the women’s World Hockey Series with one match in hand.



They outplayed Thailand 4-0 for their fourth consecutive win at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium in Singapore yesterday.

Malaysia will wrap up the round robin fixtures against hosts Singapore tomorrow.

Malaysia, who needed a win against the Thais to reach the final, went on the offensive from the start but had to wait until the 23rd minute to score their first goal off a penalty corner converted by Fazilla Sylvester Silin.

Barely a minute later, Nuraini Abdul Rashid doubled the score through another penalty corner shot.

Nur Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli increased the lead off a field goal in the third quarter before Hanis Nadiah Onn completed the rout in the 53rd minute.

Team manager Lailin Abu Hassan said the players took some time to find their rhythm in the match.

“We missed a number of sitters in the match and this is one area we need to rectify,” he said.

the former international.It was the fifth goal for Hanis in four matches.

The Star of Malaysia

