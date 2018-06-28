Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Men) - Day 4
Singapore (SGP)
TPE v INA (RR) 9 - 0
MYA v THA (RR) 3 - 4
HKG v SGP (RR) 2 - 6
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|3
|16
|12
|2
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|3
|0
|1
|20
|9
|11
|9
|3
|Thailand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|8
|6
|9
|4
|Myanmar
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|13
|0
|3
|5
|Hong Kong China
|4
|1
|0
|3
|9
|17
|-8
|3
|6
|Indonesia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|25
|-25
|0
Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Women)
Singapore (SGP)
THA v MAS (RR) 0 - 4
HKG v KAZ (RR) 0 - 3
SGP v INA (RR) 7 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|40
|1
|39
|12
|2
|Thailand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|21
|4
|17
|9
|3
|Kazakhstan
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|8
|7
|9
|4
|Singapore
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Hong Kong China
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|17
|-17
|1
|6
|Indonesia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|49
|-49
|0