Islamabad - Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh Wednesday called for an operation clean-up in Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and players after green shirts dismal performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy and series against Canada.





Shahnaz said with every passing day the performance of the team is getting worse whether it is of the Pakistan development squad or the seniors. "Pakistan has lost every match in Champions Trophy and Pakistan development squad is also not at all performing in the series against Canada," he said.



Shahnaz questioned the federation of what have they been doing this whole time as no good results have been produced by the national teams. "Under my stint as coach Pakistan qualified for 2014 Champions Trophy final after 16 years which was a great achievement," he said and added that no improvement is seen under the current federation or team management.



He pointed that what type of decision was to put forward additional player by withdrawing the goal keeper in the last five minutes of the game against India in Champions Trophy. "That move backfired and provided India an opportunity to score two more goals in the last stage of the game," he said.



He said I resigned from my post in 2015 when the national team failed to qualify for the Olympics. "Why isn't the current federation resigning for their posts when they don't have failed to bring any improvement in the game," he questioned? "We have been attached with the game of hockey for many years and people inquire us when the team fails to produce good results and we are answerable to them," he said.



Shahnaz also termed the scraping of the Champions Trophy Tournament as part of the Indian lobby's plan to isolate Pakistan. "International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra is an Indian and is working against Pakistan," he said. "Major tournaments like World Cup, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and Junior World Cup had been introduced by Pakistan and India will try their best to scrap all these," he said.



In the only other match of the day, Olympic champions Argentina drew with Belgium 1-1. Penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat put Argentina ahead in the 14th minute. But Belgian equaliser came through a field goal by Amaury Keusters in the 37th minute.



