By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



From Johannesburg Champions Challenge Cup (2011) Belgium has emerged top team in World Hockey.





Silver medalists In Raipur Hockey World League (2015), Rio Olympics (2016) and Amsterdam Euro Hockey Cup (2017) Red Lions will face India today in Breda CT(8:30pm IST).Silver medalist of London CT(2016) India is in must win situation. Statistical highlights of these two are:



India-Belgium: at a glance

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 77 46 12* 19 205 128 Since Johannesburg 2011 21 4 3* 14 35 52 In Champions Trophy 3 2 0 1 6 4 On the Dutch Soil 3 1 0 2 12 5 Last played- *Hamilton 4 Nations (2018), final match, Belgium won in shoot out 3-0, full time score 4-4. *India won in sudden death shoot out (FT 3-3, so 3-2) in Bhubaneswar World League QF (2017).

Fieldhockey.com