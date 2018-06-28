Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: India in must win situation against Red Lions today

Published on Thursday, 28 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 70
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

From Johannesburg Champions Challenge Cup (2011) Belgium has emerged top team in World Hockey.



Silver medalists In Raipur Hockey World League (2015), Rio Olympics (2016) and Amsterdam Euro Hockey Cup (2017) Red Lions will face India today in Breda CT(8:30pm IST).Silver medalist of  London CT(2016) India is in must win situation. Statistical highlights of these two are:

India-Belgium: at a glance

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

77

46

12*

19

205

128

Since Johannesburg 2011

21

4

3*

14

35

52

In  Champions Trophy

3

2

0

1

6

4

On the Dutch Soil

3

1

0

2

12

5

Last played- *Hamilton 4 Nations (2018), final match, Belgium won in shoot out 3-0, full time score 4-4.

*India won in sudden death shoot out (FT 3-3, so 3-2) in Bhubaneswar World League QF (2017).

