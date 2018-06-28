World champions Australia win 3-2, go top of the table





Breda (Netherlands), June 27India put up a valiant fight before defending champions Australia pipped them 3-2 in an absorbing encounter in the six-nation Champions Trophy hockey tournament, here today. The reigning World Champions produced their best show of the tournament, scoring through Lachlan Sharp (6th minute), Tom Craig (15th) and Trent Mitton (33rd) to secure full points.





The Indians, however fought till the end, scoring through Varun Kumar (10th) and Harmanpreet Singh (58th), producing a nail-biting finish.



The defeat means India have slumped to the third spot in the standings with six points from three games while Australia climbed to the top with seven points from an identical number of matches. Netherlands are second in the table with six points.



The top two sides after the round robin stage of the six-team event, will play in the final on Sunday. India's next match is against Belgium tomorrow. The match witnessed a plenty of scoring chances earned by both the sides in the form of penalty corners. While Australia secured seven penalty corners, India could make use of just one of its nine set pieces.



Australia got off the blocks quickly and took the lead in the sixth minute through Sharpa, who tapped home an Eddie Ockenden's feed from close quarter. Varun levelled the scores for India soon when he slammed home SV Sunil feed from the right flank.



Thereafter, Australia dminated the match and pumped in two more goals. Trailing by two goals, India exerted pressure on the Australian defence towards the end and secured three penalty corners in succession, the last of which was converted by Harmanpreet, two minutes from the hooter.



