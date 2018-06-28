Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 - Day 4
Breda (NED)
Result 27 June
IND v AUS (RR) 2 - 3
Upcoming 28 June
15:00 ARG v PAK (RR)
17:00 IND v BEL (RR)
19:30 NED v AUS (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|6
|2
|7
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|6
|3
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Argentina
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Belgium
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|6
|Pakistan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0