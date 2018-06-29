Nigel Simon



Defence Force recorded back-to-back wins within the span of four days to extend its lead in the T&T Hockey Board Men’s Championship Division League competition when play continued at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua.





First up on Friday, national defender, Marcus James scored two early goals as Defence Force held off Queen’s Park Cricket Club, in a clash of the unbeaten teams, 4-3.



The Army/Coast-Guard combination unit stormed into a 2-0 lead when James scored in the third and seventh minutes.



However, former Guyana international, Jerazeno Bell pulled a goal back for the Parkites in the quarter before he helped himself with a hat-trick of goals in the 20th and 22nd minutes for an unexpected 3-2 lead.



Former national forward, Neil Lashley then drew Defence Force level in the 42nd minute before national forward Dylan Francis fired in what turned out to be the decisive item for Defence Force in the 56th minute.



Then on Tuesday last, the quartet of Marcus James (29th & 46th), Justin Beharry (39th & 42nd), Anthony Morales (41st & 50th) and Kirth Davis (45th & 55th) all scored twice while Dulu Francis (45th) added the other in a Defence Force 9-0 triumph over Notre Dame.



With the two wins, Defence Force improved its record to four wins and one drawn result so for this season to record 13 points, four ahead of two-time defending champions Petrotrin which has a match in hand while the Parkites are next with seven, the same as Malvern.



In other matches, national forward, Jordan Vieira scored in the 49th minute to earn Fatima a 1-0 win over Notre Dame, its first of the season while Malvern battled past Petrotrin 2-1.



For Malvern, national team duo, Teague Marcano (21st) and Daniel Byer (44th) scored before former national standout Wayne Legerton’s 47th-minute item for the Oilmen.



The Trinidad Guardian