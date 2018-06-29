Alexie Beovich



Hockey Australia (HA) confirm today that Perth will be the fourth venue to host the inaugural FIH Pro League to commence in January 2019.





While Melbourne, Hobart and Sydney have already been announced, Perth is now confirmed as the fourth and final venue to host matches in year one of the FIH Pro League which pits the world’s nine best men’s and women’s teams against each other on a home-and-away basis.



HA Chief Executive Matt Favier said: “I am pleased to be able to confirm Perth as the final venue for the Australian matches.



Australia will play Great Britain in both genders at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday 16 February, where HA’s High Performance programme is based. The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras both have played series in Perth this year.



Hockey WA CEO Stu Gilsenan said: “Perth has been the spiritual home of hockey in Australia for so many years and it is therefore only fitting that we will be hosting one of the most exciting fixtures of the 2019 FIH Pro-League series. Our rivalry with Great Britain is well-documented and I’m sure the Kookaburra and Hockeyroo matches will live up to the hype and provide us with a fantastic spectacle for all WA sports fans to enjoy.”



FOX SPORTS, exclusively on Foxtel, will broadcast all 16 matches hosted by Australia’s Kookaburras (men) and Hockeyroos (women) as part of the game-changing FIH Pro League.



Before then Australian fans will be able to tune in to FOX SPORTS’ LIVE coverage of the Kookaburra’s title defense of both the Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda between 23 June and 1 July 2018 and the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, taking place from 28 November until 16 December.



All Hockeyroos matches from the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 between 21 July and 5 August as well as November’s Champions Trophy in Changzhou between 17-25 November will also be shown by the Australian broadcaster.



2019 FIH Hockey Pro League – Australia Home Fixtures:



Saturday 2 February – Kookaburras v Netherlands; Hockeyroos v Netherlands – State Netball and Hockey Centre, Melbourne



Sunday 3 February – Kookaburras v Belgium; Hockeyroos v Belgium – State Netball and Hockey Centre, Melbourne



Saturday 9 February – Kookaburras v Pakistan; Hockeyroos v China – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart



Sunday 10 February – Kookaburras v Germany; Hockeyroos v Germany – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart



Saturday 16 February – Kookaburras v Great Britain; Hockeyroos v Great Britain – Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth



Saturday 2 March – Kookaburras v Spain; Hockeyroos v USA – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney



Saturday 16 March – Kookaburras v Argentina; Hockeyroos v Argentina – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney



Sunday 17 March – Kookaburras v New Zealand; Hockeyroos v New Zealand – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney



Hockey Australia media release