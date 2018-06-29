

John Jermyn celebrates his goal against Argentina at the Rio Olympics



John Jermyn ended his international career with his 93rd goal as Ireland drew 1-1 win France in the opening game of their three-match series in Cork.





Playing in front of his home fans in Garryduff, Ireland's record scorer gave his side the lead in the fourth minute with a drag flick into the corner.



Etienne Tynevez got the equaliser for France in the 42nd minute.



Ireland men's coach Craig Fulton will also step down at the end of the series to take up a job with Belgian hockey.



Jermyn made the perfect start to his farewell match as he quickly put Ireland ahead from a penalty corner won by Peter Caruth.



The host side could have doubled their advantage during a strong start to the game as Newtownards forward Chris Cargo fired narrowly wide but Ireland led 1-0 at half time.



Alan Sothern nearly increased Ireland's advantage in the opening minutes of the second half but he was unable to get a touch on Cargo's reverse across the circle.



France deservedly equalised when Tynevez showed impressive reactions to bat the ball into the goal from a rebound and Ireland goalkeeper David Harte had to make a good save from Hugo Genestet's shot just moments later.



After the game, Fulton paid tribute to the retiring Jermyn: "Getting that goal is a beautiful ending, and I think everyone is really happy for him, it's a great way to go out," said Fulton.



"He is an all-round great guy and to have a player of his calibre as part of the group has been a great asset to the team.



"For him to finish off here in Garryduff in front of his family and friends is priceless."



The remaining two games of the series will take place at University College Cork campus on 30 June and 1 July.



Ireland: D Harte (Captain), J Jackson, J Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, J Jermyn, P Caruth, S O'Donoghue, M Robson, C Harte



Replacements: N Glassey, J Dale, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, S Loughrey, M Ingram



Ireland v France three-match series

Ireland 1-1 France Garryduff, 28 June

Ireland v France UCC, 14:00 BST, 30 June

Ireland v France UCC, 14:00 BST, 1 July



