



It was the perfect start to the fixture for John Jermyn, retiring from the Green Machine following tonight’s match, as he added to his record haul with his 93rdinternational goal. A penalty corner won by Peter Caruth in the 4thminute saw Jermyn slot one of his trade mark drag flicks into the corner to give his side the lead. A couple of chances quickly followed for Ireland as Jonny Bell sent a crash ball into the circle and Chris Cargo evaded his marker to send a reverse shot wide. Charles Masson had the first chance for France as he sent a ball towards the top corner but it flew wide. David Harte got an important touch as Jean-Laurent Kieffer passed the ball across goal but Harte’s touch knocked it away from the two awaiting strikers on the back post. France won 3 penalty corners of their own but a couple of mistraps and a superb save off the line by Stuart Loughrey meant Ireland went into half time 1-0 up.





Alan Sothern very nearly had his side in front in the opening minutes of the second half as he tried to get the deflection on Cargo’s reverse across the circle. But the momentum swung again and Victor Charlet saw his drag flick ricochet off the post. Conor Harte and Loughrey had to make some important tackles as the French built up a bit of pressure. Etienne Tynevez got the equalizer in the 42ndminute when he showed great reactions to bat the ball into the goal following a series of deflections from Nicolas Dumont’s route one ball into the circle. Harte made a strong save moments later as Hugo Genestet took a shot from the top of circle and sent a rocket goalward. There were a few chances for either side as the game wound down with Matthew Nelson making a good break along with Peter Caruth, while France won their 6thpenalty corner but again couldn’t convert.



Paying tribute to John Jermyn, head coach Craig Fulton said “Getting that goal is a beautiful ending, and I think everyone is really happy for him, it’s a great way to go out. He is an all-round great guy and to have a player of his caliber as part of the group has been a great asset to the team. For him to finish off here in Garryduff in front of his family and friends is priceless”



Ireland 1 (Jermyn)

France 1 (Tynevez)



Men’s International Fixtures in Cork:



Ireland 1vs1 France in Garryduff 28/6/18 7pm

Ireland vs France in UCC 30/6/18 2pm

Ireland vs France in UCC 1/7/18 2pm



Starting: D Harte (Captain), J Jackson, J Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, J Jermyn, P Caruth, S O’Donoghue, M Robson, C Harte



Subs: N Glassey, J Dale, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, S Loughrey, M Ingram



Irish Hockey Association media release