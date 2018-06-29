

Owain Dolan-Gray's goal took Wales into a 5-1 lead



Wales boosted their chances of reaching the next round of the Hockey Series Open as they hammered Switzerland in Croatia.





Gareth Furlong and Ben Francis each scored hat-tricks as Wales dominated.



Owain Dolan-Gray also got on the scoresheet as Switzerland struggled against Zak Jones' side.



Wales face hosts Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday in their final first-round game hoping to secure a place in the second round in 2019.



The top two sides in the five-team, round-robin tournament progress to the next round of the Open Series in 2019.



Success in 2019 would give Wales the chance to challenge for World Cup qualification.



Wales started the tournament with a 6-1 win over Slovakia before suffering a 3-0 defeat by Austria.



BBC Sport