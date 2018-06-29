B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Equation for India in Breda CT is to draw with Netherlands in last league match on Saturday (7:30pm IST). If India wins or draws will enter consecutive finals, having played previously in London (2016) edition of elite tourney. However to beat hosts Netherlands is an uphill task for India as stats favours the Dutch. Statistical highlights of India-Netherlands are:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 104 33 23 48 214 236 In Champions Trophy 13 3 2 8 26 39 On the Dutch Soil 38 11 7 20 80 95 Last Ten matches 10 3 1 6 20 27 In Breda(test match in 1981) 1 1 0 0 3 2 Last played: Aug 14,2017; Test match in Amsterdam; India wins 2-1

8 Sensational matches of India-Netherlands:



2015 Raipur Hockey World League: IND 5(3)-NED 5(2)



In Bronze medal match down by 0-2 in 25th minutes, India came back strongly and leveled the score 5-5 in regulation time.7 goals were scored in last quarter, 4 by Indians. In shoot out PR Sreejesh stole the match by 3-2. India won the Bronze in elite World level tourney after 33 years. It was centurion match (100th) of India-Netherlands in the history of Hockey.



2003 Amsterdam Champions Trophy: NED 4 – IND 3



62 minutes into the game, India was leading 3-0. However, in a dramatic turnaround, the Dutch scored 4 goals in the last 8 minutes. Ronald Brouwer scored the match winner just 3 seconds before the final whistle. Ultimately, the Dutch would win its 7th Champions Trophy title



2002 Cologne Champions Trophy: NED 3-IND 3



Matthijs Brouwer scored the equalizer .Dutch reached the final and won Title.



1982 Melbourne Esanda Cup: IND 2-NED 1



Full back Vineet kumar penalty corner goal placed the team in semi final.



1973 Amsterdam World Cup: NED 2 (4) – IND 2 (2)



Just 31 seconds from the end of the 2nd period of extra-time, India was awarded a penalty stroke. Back home, the whole nation was glued to their radio sets. The commentator announced that India was unable to decide on who would take the penalty stroke, before the choice fell on Govinda.



With the World Cup on the line, centre-forward B. P. Govinda missed the most important penalty stroke of his life. The Dutch goalkeeper Sikking made an easy save and the match went into a tie-breaker.



In the penalty stroke competition, Govinda once again failed. Harcharan’s powerful flick went wide and high. Paul Litjens, Ties Kruize, Zweerts and Taminian converted for Holland, who became the champions of the world.



1972 Munich Olympics: IND 2-NED 1

Mukhbain Singh won the bronze medal for India in 31 seconds remains on clock.



1952 Helsinki Olympics: IND 6-NED 1

Great Balbir Singh Senior netted 5 goals in final. India won the Gold Medal.



1928 Amsterdam Olympics: IND 3-NED 0

Great Dhyan Chand has scored a brace in 3-0 Gold medal triumph.



FIeldhockey.com