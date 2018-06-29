Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Just Hockey

India play 1-1 draw with Belgium

Published on Friday, 29 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments


Indian Hockey Team , Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

India conceded a late goal to settle for a 1-1 draw with Belgium in their penultimate round robin match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Breda on Thursday.



India scored an early goal through a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh (10th minute) but wilted under tremendous pressure from the Red Lions to concede a late goal that came from the stick of Loick Luypaert (59th minute).

India are still in with a chance of progressing to Sunday's final and will take on hosts Netherlands in their last round robin match on Saturday.

The Indians had earlier defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 and stunned Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 before slumping to a 2-3 defeat against defending and world champions Australia.

Daily News & Analysis

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.