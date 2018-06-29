

Indian Hockey Team , Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



India conceded a late goal to settle for a 1-1 draw with Belgium in their penultimate round robin match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Breda on Thursday.





India scored an early goal through a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh (10th minute) but wilted under tremendous pressure from the Red Lions to concede a late goal that came from the stick of Loick Luypaert (59th minute).



India are still in with a chance of progressing to Sunday's final and will take on hosts Netherlands in their last round robin match on Saturday.



The Indians had earlier defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 and stunned Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 before slumping to a 2-3 defeat against defending and world champions Australia.



