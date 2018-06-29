Concede a goal in the dying minutes against Belgium, remain on second spot





India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stood like a rock in the final quarter but Belgian Luypaert scored in the 59th minute. HI



India conceded a late goal to settle for a 1-1 draw with Belgium in the Champions Trophy hockey tournament here today. India scored an early goal through a penalty-corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh (10th minute) and managed to hold on to the lead till the 59th minute when Loick Luypaert dashed their hopes by converting the 10th of their 11th penalty corners.





With seven points from four games, India are still in with a chance to progress to Sunday’s final. They take on hosts Netherlands in their last round-robin match on Saturday. The top two teams from the round-robin stage will progress to the summit clash.



The Indians had earlier defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 and stunned Olympics champions Argentina 2-1 before slumping to a 2-3 defeat against world champions Australia.



Wasted PCs



Just like Belgium, the Indians were awful with penalty corner conversions as they made use of just one of the six that came their way. India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was outstanding under the post and made numerous brilliant saves to keep Belgium at bay, including a third-minute attempt by Luypaert from their first penalty corner. India earned two back-to-back penalty corners in the 10th minute, the second of which was converted by Harmanpreet. In the 25th minute, SV Sunil messed up a great chance after receiving an inch-perfect through pass from Sardar Singh. In the 43rd minute, Mandeep Singh scored for India but the goal was disallowed for obstruction inside the ‘D’.



Brilliant Sreejesh



The Belgians came out with all guns blazing in the final quarter and exerted tremendous pressure on the Indian citadel but Sreejesh stood like a rock to deny them. But he was finally beaten by Luypaert in the 59th minute. The Red Lions had a golden chance to seal a win when they secured their 11th penalty corner just 32 seconds from the hooter, but failed to execute the opportunity.



