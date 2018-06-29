Breda - After three back-to-back heavy defeats, at last Pakistan players shocked the world by registering huge 4-1 victory over Olympic Champions Argentina in the Hockey Champions Trophy match played at Breda, Nederland on Thursday.





Pakistan lost their opening game against arch-rivals r India 4-0 before losing to top-ranked team Australia 2-1 in a close contest and in their third match, the green shorts were beaten by hosts Netherlands 4-0. Muhammad Irfan Junior gave Pakistan an early lead in the 10th minute of the first quarter through a beautiful field goal. Argentina counterattacked many times but failed to equal the score as the first half ended with Pakistan having 1-0 lead. In the dying moments of the second quarter, Matias Paredes got equalizer for Argentina through a field goal in 29th minute.



Pakistan’s Mubashar Ali, who came into fame with some stunning comeback goals on penalty corners in Commonwealth Games to keep Pakistan unbeaten throughout the event, registered his first ever Champions Trophy goal when he successfully converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute to give Pakistan a 2-1 lead. Just two minutes after, Ajaz Ahmad doubled the lead for Pakistan through a field goal in a counter attack moment as Argentina were desperately trying to reduce the lead.



The Olympic Champions Argentina tried their level best to score a goal and attacked Pakistan’s post many times but green shirts defenders and goalkeepers kept them a bay. Pakistan forwards also went for counter attacks on regular intervals and it paid dividend when a foul in the D area gave Pakistan a penalty stroke. Muhammad Aleem Bilal cooly converted the opportunity from the spot into another goal to make it 4-1 for Pakistan in 58th minute of the game and totally killed any comeback chances for Argentina.



Pakistan will play their last match of the round robin stage against Belgium today (Friday) at 6:00 pm. Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.



