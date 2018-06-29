By Shahid Khan







Pakistan outclassed second-ranked in world hockey Argentina by 4-1 in the Men’s Rabobank Champions Trophy in Breda.





This was the first victory of Green shirts in the tournament coming after heavy defeats in previous games at the elite tournament against India (4-0) and Netherlands (4-0). They had also been defeated narrowly by World’s top ranked team Australia (2-1).



In their latest match the opening two quarters were evenly contested, with Pakistan taking the lead after 10 minutes when Mohmmad Irfan Jr. slammed home however the teams went into the half time break 1-1 as 36 year old Paredas equalised for the current Olympic Champions.



The match came to life in the final quarter when 13th world ranked Pakistan scored three times. Ali Mubasher first sounded the back boards with a low penalty corner drag flick in the 47th minute which was followed two minutes later by Ajaz Ahmad increasing the lead to 3-1.



A comprehensive victory was sealed from the penalty spot Aleem Bilal making no mistake with a low effort to make the final score 4-1.



Greenshirts captain Mohamed Irfan sr, commenting on the excellent display by his team ‘was hopeful that they can build on this victory as they face Belgium in the final pool match on Saturday’.



Meanwhile fourteen times champions Australia were the first team to secure a place in the competition in the final which concludes on Sunday.



Fieldhockey.com - Exclusive