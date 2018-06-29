Alexie Beovich







Australia has defeated opposition home-side, Netherlands, 3-1 in Friday morning’s Champions Trophy clash thanks to a spectacular second half performance from Kookaburra forward Blake Govers.





The early part of Friday morning’s match was hotly contested and saw the Netherlands take an early lead thanks to a spectacular goal from Mirco Pruijser in front of a full house in Breda, Netherlands. Jake Harvie was able to tie things up for the Kookaburras with a field goal after consecutive penalty corner opportunities on the eve of the second half.



The tension from the first half seemed to dissipate slightly as the second half began to unfold, making for a more free-flowing and attacking game. Blake Govers clearly felt at home in this style of play, scoring two goals in the 35th and 55th minutes respectively.



Tyler Lovell once again had a fantastic outing for the Kookaburras, allowing just one goal in 13 shots on target.



Neither side was able to breakthrough in the first term. Some strong defence from both sides treated fans to an extremely tight battle through the midfield and some exhilarating runs from defence.



The Netherlands scored their first and only goal in the 23rd minute of the match by way of Mirco Pruijser who was able to capitalise on some nice transition play by the locals.



Australia had to wait until the 30th minute of the match to answer when Jake Harvie was able to find the back of the net, setting the tone for the second half.



It took just five minutes for the Kookaburras to hit the scoreboard again, Blake Govers scored from a miraculous reverse shot which had the Netherlands defence in all sorts. Quickly after, Sharp was able to draw a penalty stroke but Jeremy Haywards’s shot hit the post and deflected out.



In the 55th minute of the match, the Kookaburras were able to generate a second penalty stroke for the game which saw Blake Govers put through his second goal for the match, securing the win for Australia.



The Kookaburras next match is against Argentina at 9:45pm AEST on Saturday night.



Australia 3 (Harvie 30’, Govers 35’, 55’)

Netherlands 1 (Pruijser 23’)



Hockey Australia media release