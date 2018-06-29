Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 - Day 5
Breda (NED)
Results
ARG v PAK (RR) 1 - 4
IND v BEL (RR) 1 - 1
NED v AUS (RR) 1 - 3
Upcoming 28 June
15:00 BEL v PAK (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|7
|4
|10
|2
|India
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|5
|4
|7
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|0
|2
|12
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Argentina
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|5
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
|6
|Belgium
|4
|0
|3
|1
|6
|11
|-5
|3