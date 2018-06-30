BARCELONA, Spain - After a victory in their final pool play game, the U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team fell into the 9th-16th crossover portion of the FIH Grand Masters World Cup at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, in their first classification match, they faced Ireland and unfortunately were defeated 0-4. This landed them into the lower half of the crossovers in the 13th-16th portion against Argentina. Eager to find revenge from the previous day, USA produced two goals in each half on Thursday for a comfortable 4-0 win.





Game 5: IRL 4, USA 0 (9th-16th)



To start, the match was pretty even between USA and Ireland. It took until late in the first half at the 24th minute mark for Ireland's Billy Pollock to convert on a field goal. Six minutes later, Richard Clarke added another off a penalty corner to give Ireland a 2-1 halftime advantage.



The Green Machine tallied two more off field goals from Ian O'Keefee and Eddie O'Malley to bring the final score to 4-0.



Game 6: ARG 0, USA 4 (13th-16th)



Fueled from the defeat against Ireland in the first classification match, USA came out on Thursday hungry, with an edge to find the goal. That was true in each half as USA was able to produce two goals in each from four different goal scores. In the 15th minute, the first goal was tallied by Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.) off a penalty stroke. Five minutes later, Chamkaur Gill (Placentia, Calif.) converted on an excellent field goal to make it 2-0 at the half.



It took until late in the second half for Alva Serrette (Stone Mountain, Calif.) to add his name to the scoresheet when he scored on a 3-on-1 field goal. To round out USA's day, Aaron Sher (Scottsdale, Ariz.) scored with two minutes remaining in the game off a penalty corner to make the final score 4-0.

Tomorrow, June 30, the U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team has their final game of the FIH Grand Masters World Cup against Singapore at 8:15 a.m. ET for 13th place.



USA Field Hockey would like to take this time to extend condolences to team member Darryl Michael, who fell seriously ill during tournament play. The USA Masters Committee has set up a GoFundMe account to help support Darryl and his family with medical costs. Thanks to generous donations, the USA Masters Committee reached it’s funding goal in less than 24 hours and is continuing to accept donations to support their teammate through his recovery process. If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.



USFHA media release