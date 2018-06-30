Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Men) - Day 5
Singapore (SGP)
Results
MYA v INA (RR) 7 - 1
THA v HKG (RR) 5 - 1
SGP v TPE (RR) 4 - 0
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|5
|5
|0
|0
|23
|3
|20
|15
|2
|Thailand
|5
|4
|0
|1
|19
|9
|10
|12
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|3
|0
|2
|20
|13
|7
|9
|4
|Myanmar
|5
|2
|0
|3
|20
|14
|6
|6
|5
|Hong Kong China
|5
|1
|0
|4
|10
|22
|-12
|3
|6
|Indonesia
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|32
|-31
|0
Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Women)
Singapore (SGP)
Results
HKG v INA (RR) 12 - 0
KAZ v THA (RR) 0 - 4
MAS v SGP (RR) 5 - 0
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|0
|0
|45
|1
|44
|15
|2
|Thailand
|5
|4
|0
|1
|25
|4
|21
|12
|3
|Kazakhstan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|15
|12
|3
|9
|4
|Singapore
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|5
|Hong Kong China
|5
|1
|1
|3
|12
|17
|-5
|4
|6
|Indonesia
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|61
|-61
|0