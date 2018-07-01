

Tuks mens hockey coach, Guy Elliott (in red) with his team. Photo: Reg Caldecott



The Tuks men’s hockey team will try and complete a unique double when they compete at the USSA Tournament in Bloemfontein in July.





Earlier this year the team won the Varsity Tournament, so the challenge is to win USSA’s also. Last year the Tuks women’s team managed to do the double. It is quite a unique feat in student sport.



Coach Guy Elliott made it clear that the playing field will be level during the USSA Tournament.



“Tuks is certainly not the favourites because we won the Varsity Tournament. It is going to be a whole different competition. I expect there will be big changes in quite a few of the teams as the players who for academic reason were not allowed to play the Varsity Tournament will be in action in Bloemfontein. It means the various team tactics will in all probability be different,” said Elliot.



The Tuks team seems to still be on song as they are currently the log leaders in the Winter League, having lost only one of their six games. In spite of it, Elliott is not yet satisfied.



Elliot said he honestly feel that the team has not yet played to the best of its ability.



“We got the skills and attributes in every position but the players are still young, so they got so much more to learn. During the past Varsity Tournament campaign, I also focused on remaining calmer on the bench during the games,” he explained.



According to Elliot one of the most important changes he made was to let the players take ownership of what happens on the field.



“I realise now that the players should solve problems on the field and not look to the bench for solutions because if they do, the team is going to lose. After every game, we will discuss why they felt they had to make tactical changes. I will have my opinion and the players theirs. I have since seen a marked change in the way the team plays,” Elliot concluded.



Pretoria East Rekord