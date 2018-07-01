Alexie Beovich







Hockey Australia today confirms that three time Olympian Casey Sablowski (nee Eastham) has decided to retire from international hockey effective immediately.





Sablowski played for the Hockeyroos 258 times and scored 44 goals at an international level. Across her illustrious career she represented Australia at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2012 London Olympics, and the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also won gold medals at both the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games and won a silver medal at the 2014 Hockey World Cup.



Sablowski stepped away from her Hockeyroos duties 18 months ago to give birth to her son Harvey and raise him with her husband Scott.



Initially she had intended to return to the squad and push for a 2020 Olympic birth but unfortunately the knee injuries that have plagued her career returned. After much discussion with her medical team, Sablowski has reached the decision to retire.



“In terms of returning, the initial conversations I had with the doctors were really optimistic but I had another incident with my knee and it was at that point that I decided to focus on the other important parts of my life.” Said Sablowski.



“I guess the main reason for retiring is that I felt that my body was unable to meet the demands of the elite level anymore.”



“There was a few different factors that played a part, having a child is one but I always felt that shouldn’t be a limiting factor. I’ve got a really supportive family who would’ve helped out if I returned to elite hockey. Someone like Jodie Kenny just goes to show that it can work.”



Though retiring, Sablowski won’t be moving away from hockey any time soon. She will now be working with Hockey NSW to help mentor up and coming talented athletes as they begin their journeys to the elite level, mirroring the support she received as a young athlete in the program.



She will also be teaching with a degree she earned studying part-time whilst in the Hockeyroos program.



Sablowski reflected on her time in the Hockeyroos and there is one clear moment that stood out to her.



“My first Olympic games was a really special moment and one that I’ll never forget. We got to march in the opening ceremony which was a unique experience and all of that buzz and excitement is pretty hard to beat.



“The next is probably the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Delhi. That was my first major win and it came at really emotional time for me. I’d just lost my pop in between the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. So facing New Zealand in the final, having it come down to strokes, and scoring from a stroke was a real highlight.”



“I just want to say thanks to my husband Scott for all of his support over the years, to my family and friends, my teammates, coaches, medical staff and Hockey Australia who have helped to support me over the journey.”



Hockey Australia would like to extend its sincerest thanks to Casey for her wonderful contribution to the sport and wish her the best of luck in the next chapter of her life.



Hockey Australia media release