The trio of Brittney Hingh, Brianna Govia and Felicia King were all on target as T&T senior women’s hockey team whipped Guyana as it continues it’s their build-up to the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games at Wildey Hockey Turf, Wildey, Barbados yesterday.





It was the second win on the day for the “Calypso Stickwomen” who earlier on in the morning session, edged Barbados 1-0 on a goal from Brianna Govia after losing Thursday’s opener to Guyana, by a similar 1-0 margin.



The Guyanese women also had a 1-0 victory over Barbados in Thursday’s late match.



Today, the Tri-Nation series will conclude with T&T facing Barbados from 9 am while the hosts also meet Guyana at 3.45 pm.



At the (CAC) Games which is scheduled for July 20 to August 3, 2018, in Colombia, T&T will also participate in Colombia against Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica in Pool B while Mexico, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Cuba are in Pool A.



The Trinidad Guardian