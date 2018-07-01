

Shane O’Donoghue moved his goals total up to 86. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Shane O’Donoghue is closing in rapidly on John Jermyn’s Irish scoring record as he scored the first four goals of a thumping 6-1 win over France in game two of their series.





It moves him up to 86 in total, seven shy of Jermyn’s total which he completed on Thursday night with his 93rd and last strike.



Coach Craig Fulton made a number of changes with Jamie Carr coming in between the posts while Mitch Darling, Jonny McKee, Lee Cole, Matthew Bell, Owen Magee, Sean Murray and Eugene Magee all returned.



Like Thursday’s fixture, Ireland got the scoreboard ticking early in the fixture. O’Donoghue was waiting on the penalty spot for John Jackson’s pass following a superb run along the baseline and pushed the ball past Corentin Saunier.



The Green Machine almost doubled their lead minutes later as Conor Harte’s penalty corner drag drew a great low stick save from Saunier.



Jamie Carr made an equally good save from Victor Charlet’s drag in the next phase while Maximilien Branicki and Tom Genestet forced a goalmouth scramble but Paul Gleghorne was on hand to clear the danger before they could get a shot off.



O’Donoghue doubled his tally in the 25th minute with a low drag flick that went straight through Tom Genestet on the left post to give Ireland a 2-0 lead going into half time.



Two minutes into the second half and O’Donoghue had his hat trick, this time a pinpoint pass from Harte to O’Donoghue in the circle who slipped his marker and slotted the ball past the oncoming keeper.



Five minutes later and it was 4-0, again courtesy of an O’Donoghue drag flick. Charlet got France on the scoresheet with a powerful drag of his own in the 43rd minute.



Darling made it 5-1 with superb reactions to deflect home a high crash ball by Michael Robson. Ireland wrapped it up in the final minute courtesy of Eugene Magee’s reverse strike from a corner.



Ireland complete the series on Sunday at the Mardyke at 2pm in what will be Craig Fulton’s last game in charge of the side.



Men’s senior international test match

Ireland 6 (S O’Donoghue 4, M Darling, E Magee)

France 1 (V Charlet)



Ireland: J Carr, J Jackson, C Cargo, P Caruth, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, M Darling, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte, L Cole

Subs: J Bell, M Bell, E Magee, S Murray, O Magee, D Walsh, M Ingram



