Green Machine Put 6 Past France

Published on Sunday, 01 July 2018 10:00
View Comments



Similar to Thursday’s fixture, Ireland got the scoreboard ticking early in the fixture. Shane O’Donoghue was waiting on the penalty spot for John Jackson’s pass following a superb run along the baseline and pushed the ball past Corentin Saunier. The Green Machine almost doubled their lead minutes later as Conor Harte’s penalty corner drag drew a great low stick save from Saunier. Jamie Carr made an equally good save from Victor Charlet’s drag in the next phase. Maximilien Branicki and Tom Genestet forced a goal mouth scramble but Paul Gleghorne was on hand to clear the danger before they could get a shot off. O’Donoghue doubled his tally in the 25thminute with a low drag flick that went straight through Tom Genestet on the left post to give the Green Machine a 2-0 lead going into half time.



2 minutes into the second half and O’Donoghue had his hat trick; this time a pin point pass from Harte to O’Donoghue in the circle who slipped his marker and slotted the ball past the oncoming keeper. 5 minutes later and it was 4-0, again courtesy of an O’Donoghue drag flick. Charlet got France deservedly on the scoresheet with a powerful drag of his own in the 43rdminute. Mitch Darling made it 5-1 with superb reactions to deflect home a high crash ball by Michael Robson. Ireland wrapped it up in the final minute courtesy of Eugene Magee’s reverse strike from a PC.

Garryduff, Cork

Ireland 6 (O’Donoghue x4, Darling, E Magee)
France 1 (Charlet)

Men’s International Fixtures in Cork:

Ireland 1vs1 France in Garryduff 28/6/18 7pm
Ireland 6vs1 France in UCC 30/6/18 2pm
Ireland vs France in UCC 1/7/18 2pm

Starting: J Carr, J Jackson, C Cargo, P Caruth, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, M Darling, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte (captain) L Cole

Subs: J Bell, M Bell, E Magee, S Murray, O Magee, D Walsh, M Ingram

Irish Hockey Association media release

